Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK could be the first to recover amid market crash
Chainlink, like the rest of the market, has experienced a significant correction in the past four days However, the digital asset continues to hold above a crucial support level and on-chain metrics show it could be one of the strongest during this correction.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET consolidates as clear trend fails to establish
Zilliqa price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since mid-February and continues to hold above a crucial support trendline. Just recently, Zilliqa's team released some new details on the bridge between ETH and ZIL, which could help the digital asset surge again.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain consolidates as clear trend fails to establish
VeChain price has been on a tear since the start of 2020 and shows no sign of slowing down despite the recent market crash. Now, VET awaits a volatile breakout from its consolidation to establish a clear trend.
Cardano on-chain metrics reveal paradigm shift in nature of investors
Cardano price shows the loss of momentum from the buyers’ end, which has resulted in a breakdown of a critical support level. Now, a continuation of this momentum could ensue as blockchain data reveals a grim future for ADA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.