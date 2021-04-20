Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound

Chainlink, like the rest of the market, has experienced a significant correction in the past four days However, the digital asset continues to hold above a crucial support level and on-chain metrics show it could be one of the strongest during this correction.

Zilliqa price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since mid-February and continues to hold above a crucial support trendline. Just recently, Zilliqa's team released some new details on the bridge between ETH and ZIL, which could help the digital asset surge again.