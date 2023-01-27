Cardano Price Forecast: If the volume does not return to normal, 2023 could be a lost year for ADA

Cardano (ADA) price has been advancing and looks ready to close January in the green. The only big question or caveat for that is if that will be against the two massive bearish caps that are lying above the price action at the moment on a broader time frame. With the underlying trade volume very thin, it can be debatable if that rally is as strong and supported as many traders would think. 
ADA/USD monthly chart
Ethereum Classic (ETC) saw the headwinds that triggered the massive sell-off of 2022 fade a bit to the background in the first weeks of 2023. That resulted in bulls returning to life after a hibernation of almost five consecutive straight months in which bears ruled the price action. Although markets have rallied, from the looks of a broader timeframe that same recovery is just a drop on a hot plate.
ETC/USD monthly chart
Ripple, the cross-border remittance giant is likely to win its legal battle against US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to crypto proponent John Deaton. While commenting on Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC, Deaton shared his thoughts on the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple case if it passes to the US Supreme Court. 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4106
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.4094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3862
Daily SMA50 0.3698
Daily SMA100 0.3933
Daily SMA200 0.3907
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4177
Previous Daily Low 0.4054
Previous Weekly High 0.4141
Previous Weekly Low 0.367
Previous Monthly High 0.4093
Previous Monthly Low 0.3322
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.413
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.404
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3986
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3917
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4163
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4232
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4286

 

 

