Ripple is likely to win in the lawsuit brought by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to John Deaton.

The founder of the CryptoLaw media outlet argues that there is “zero doubt” about Ripple’s win if the case passes on to the US Supreme Court.

Lark Davis took to Twitter to express his support for Ripple in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, maintaining that he will still refrain from buying XRP.

Ripple, the cross-border remittance giant is likely to win its legal battle against US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to crypto proponent John Deaton. While commenting on Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC, Deaton shared his thoughts on the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple case if it passes to the US Supreme Court.

Ripple will win against the SEC with “zero doubt” argues John Deaton

John Deaton is a crypto proponent and the founder of CryptoLaw media outlet. Deaton has voiced his support for cross-border remittance platform Ripple on several occasions since the US SEC brought a lawsuit against the firm.

Deaton recently shared his thoughts on the SEC’s rejection of Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF, in a tweet. While shedding light on the probability of the digital asset management company’s win against the SEC in the DC circuit and the Supreme Court, Deaton said that he has “zero doubt” that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of Ripple.

The founder of CryptoLaw tweeted:

And after the Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA, I have zero doubt that the current makeup of the US Supreme Court will rule in favor of Ripple if it goes that far. The SEC did not limit its allegations to only apply to Ripple’s sales of XRP. It went too far.

Lark Davis, a crypto proponent and educator voiced his support for Ripple in the lawsuit brought forward by the US SEC. Davis expressed his optimism for Ripple’s win in the legal battle, while taking a stand against buying XRP tokens irrespective of the case’s outcome.

I hope that #XRP wins their court case… but I am still not going to buy it. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 27, 2023

Davis has been a critic of XRPLedger’s native token and despite his support for the payment giant that is the largest public holder of the asset; the influencer has no interest in buying XRP.