Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 09 October

Ethereum could rally above $7,000, leads overvalued Solana on key valuation metrics: Standard Chartered
Ethereum (ETH) price traded within the $2,300 to $2,350 range on Tuesday following a report by Standard Chartered Bank, which noted that the number one altcoin is ahead of Solana in several key valuation metrics.
Bitcoin on track for $90,000 by 2024, as Global M2 money supply surge
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers slightly above $62,000 on Tuesday after a minor decline on Monday, buoyed by positive signs such as over $233 million in inflows into US Spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). At the same time, The Kobesissi Letter noted that the rising global M2 money supply could be a favorable signal for both Gold and Bitcoin.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as market anticipates reveal of mysterious Bitcoin creator
Ripple's XRP is down over 3%, trading below $0.530 after seeing a rejection near its daily resistance level on Monday.
