The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours. While the coin has retreated to $197.67 by the time of writing, it is still trading with bullish bias/ It means that the coin may resume the upside and ahs another try at $200.00 in the nearest future. ETH/USD has gained over 2.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin appears to be stabilizing above $10,200 despite the news that VanEck has withdrawn its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposal. The Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States was preparing to give its final verdict on whether to reject or approve the ETF product on October 18. There are still two more Bitcoin ETFs in review.

NEO is performing strongly on Wednesday. The 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $69 million gained over 7% both on a day-on-day basis and moved nearly 3% higher since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.80, off the intraday high of $9.87. The coin is moving in sync with the rest of the market as there are no NEO-specific reasons for the strong growth.