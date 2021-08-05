Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin – European Wrap 5 August

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier. Ripple price lacks momentum and is close to testing a crucial demand zone extending from $0.623 to $0.671.
Bitcoin price back on track to $100,000 as BTC exchange outflows skyrocket
Previous bull markets were triggered when the Bitcoin supply held by long-term investors increased consecutively for months. BTC has built a base around $30,000, and the benchmark crypto is back on track for hitting $100,000 in 2021.
Dogecoin price hesitantly aims at 36% advance
Dogecoin price is facing a tough time pushing past a crucial ceiling, which has stunted its growth. Compared to other altcoins, DOGE is struggling. However, breaching past the said barrier will open the path to an explosive upswing.
A provision in Biden's infrastructure bill could dramatically expand US government surveillance on crypto
Crypto community is urging citizens to support an amendment to the US administration's infrastructure bill to alleviate concerns of crypto firms and traders. It is expected to have a profound and negative impact on crypto innovation and infrastructure in the US.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.