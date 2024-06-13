Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, AAVE & Dogecoin – American Wrap 13 June

AAVE price tumbles 20% in 2024 despite doubling its total value locked
AAVE, a decentralized crypto lending platform, has noted a massive spike in the total value of assets locked (TVL). Rising TVL is considered indicative of higher relevance among market participants and trust in the platform.
Whales have scooped up AAVE in 2024 during the dip in the DeFi token’s price.
AAVE wiped out nearly 20% of its value year to date.
