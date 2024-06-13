- Ethereum ETF S-1s will likely be approved by the end of the summer, says SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
- Ethereum exchange reserves have declined by about $4 billion in past two weeks.
- Ethereum derivatives data reveal divergent sentiment among short-term and long-term traders.
Ethereum's (ETH) price was down nearly 5% on Thursday as Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler suggested spot ETH ETFs will likely receive approval over the course of the summer. The update was accompanied by mixed sentiment from derivatives traders.
Daily digest market movers: ETH ETF summer launch, declining exchange reserves
Ethereum price could see a reversal after the latest development for spot ETH ETFs. Here is the latest news surrounding the top altcoin:
According to Fox Business’s Eleanor Terrett, SEC Chair Gary Gensler told Senator Bill Hagerty that spot ETH ETF S-1s will likely be approved "over the course of the summer."
Also read: Ethereum poised for recovery following increased exchange outflows
The SEC approved issuers' 19b-4 filings on May 23 but also needs to greenlight their S-1s before spot ETH ETFs go live.
Meanwhile, Framework Ventures co-founder Vance Spencer believes Ethereum is a "tech-style growth play" that will become the app store of finance.
"ETH is at the forefront of the tokenization movement that's really going to define the next few decades of traditional finance," he said.
"People are going to be really surprised at the uniqueness of the scale of business Ethereum is going to generate from the tokenization wave," Spencer added.
Read more: Ethereum breaches key support, receives ‘digital oil’ tag from world's largest bank
According to data from CryptoQuant, ETH has seen over $1.5 billion in net exchange outflow since June 9. ETH's exchange reserve has also declined by nearly 1.2 million ETH, worth over $4 billion, since May 27. This indicates a bullish outlook for ETH despite declining prices.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum bearish sentiment likely temporary
Ethereum is trading around $3,434 on Thursday following a wider market decline after the Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday.
ETH Open Interest (OI) declined by nearly 4% in the past 24 hours following the decline. Moreover, ETH options volume decreased by 51%, which shows options traders exercising caution.
Additionally, the ETH futures long/short ratio is at 0.88. A ratio below 1 shows the market is tending toward bears. However, this is likely a short-term bearish view, as traders may be looking to profit from the Federal Reserve's conservative outlook on interest rates.
Also read: Ethereum ecosystem sees impressive Q1 earnings, issuers plan to market ETH as the ‘ultimate app store’
Deribit's options data shows that ETH's put/call ratio (PCR) is at 0.32, indicating strong bullish sentiment from traders. A PCR above 0.7 or exceeding 1 indicates traders are buying more puts than calls, suggesting prevailing bearish sentiment. A PCR below 0.7 and approaching 0.5 is considered a bullish indicator.
As a result, ETH is likely to see a reversal in the next few days and may steady around $3,730 to $3,900.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The launch of spot ETH ETFs will likely push the largest altcoin to a new all-time high above $4,878. A breach of the $3,300 support will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple makes three major announcements, fails to push XRP past $0.50 barrier
Ripple made three major announcements this week. Despite the bullish developments, XRP is struggling to break past resistance at $0.50. Ripple’s stablecoin, XRPL EVM sidechain, and new acquisition have failed to catalyze gains in the ledger’s native token.
Whale deposits over $8 million in five tokens to Binance
On-chain intelligence tracker Spotonchain has identified a trader who sent five crypto assets worth nearly $8.38 million to Binance on Thursday. The same wallet has done similar moves involving other tokens previously, realizing millions in gains.
Curve DAO founder Michael Egorov faces liquidation after sharp price drop
Curve DAO price plummets 38% on Thursday. CRV founder Michael Egorov's position was liquidated. Another investor's 10.58 million CRV tokens worth $3.3 million were also wiped out.
GMT price poised for a 10% rally as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
GMT price surged beyond the confines of its downward channel pattern, buoyed by a bullish divergence indicated by both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), potentially paving the way for an upward rally.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.