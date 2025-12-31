Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ETFs, PI & Crypto – European Wrap 31 December

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance.

Canton (CC), Four (FORM), and Plasma (XPL) are the top-performing crypto assets over the last 24 hours with double-digit gains. The extended recovery in Canton is gaining traction while Four and Plasma target a decisive close above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart.

Ethereum (ETH) held the $2,900 level despite seeing increased selling pressure over the past week.