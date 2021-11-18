Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – American Wrap 18 November

Bitcoin price remains under pressure and looks depressed as BTC price action is fading away from the $60,000 marker even further. When bears can consolidate below $59,586, expect another 10% devaluation of BTC price. Ethereum price has undergone a similar correction as Bitcoin but saw bulls stepping in at $4,060 and already shows further recovery to the upside. Finally, XRP price looked to break and spiral into an extensive price correction. But XRP saw its buy-side volume pickup, and bulls are regaining control of two key-support levels and could see a 13% uptick in the coming days if bulls keep the momentum going.

Shiba Inu price action shows evidence that selling pressure may abate and that a new swing low has developed. If this is confirmed, then Shiba Inu is ready to test another breakout above the bear market trendline.

Dogecoin price has not shown any strength as its peer meme coins rallied to new highs. The indecision in the market seems to be affecting DOGE as it has been freefalling for nearly three weeks. However, this bearish outlook could end if history repeats.

