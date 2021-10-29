Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Solana – American Wrap 29 October

Solana price rose from October 20 to October 25, setting up two new higher highs. The buying pressure failed to sustain SOL, however, leading to a correction and a lower low. While the altcoin is trying to recover, a failure to do so could result in a steep correction.

SBI Holdings of Japan shares financial results for the first half of 2021. The financial services company group plans to use XRP as a bridge currency for its plans. Ripple’s enhanced utility value is expected to help drive up XRP price, with some technical analysts forecasting a target at $27.

Dogecoin price is currently sitting inside a supply zone that has prevented it from making any progress for nearly five months. However, the resurgence of buyers has triggered a massive meme coin bull run, which provides DOGE with an opportunity to kick-start another leg-up.

