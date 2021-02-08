Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 08 Feb

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it. Now that the meme coin is more valuable than a few promising DeFi projects, renowned technical analysts believe that a market top is near.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH rebounds as CME launches Ether futures
ETH/USD eases from intraday top of $1,633 to $1,604 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps its bounce off 50-bar SMA as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) launches Ether Futures. Receding bearish MACD, upbeat RSI favor bulls eyeing short-term resistance line.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC is breaking out, record highs back in sight
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is making another attempt towards the $40,000 mark in early Asian trades, having failed to find acceptance above that level last week. 50-HMA could challenge the bulls’ commitment. RSI edges higher above the midline, backing the upside break.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price has seen many pumps this month at the hands of manipulative traders, celebrities, and so on. For instance, Tesla’s Elon Musk continues talking about it while rapper Snoop Dogg recently tweeted “Snoop Doge,” fueling the mounting speculation around.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breaks out, targetting $0.50
XLM price looks promising after seeing a 200% increase in Q4 2020. While the beginning of 2021 has been quite volatile, Stellar recently managed to retest a resistance barrier that may be pivotal for the continuation of its uptrend.
ADA bull run to $2 regains traction as whales step in
The impressive rally Cardano price has enjoyed comes after a significant update to its blockchain. The Goguen ‘Mary’ update allows users to create custom on-chain tokens that are ‘native’ to the network, making ADA a multi-asset blockchain.
Altseason hasn't even started yet, according to social media trends
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by cycles of over excitement that are followed by massive profit-taking periods. While prices rise quickly, they also plummet fast as wealth gets distributed between Bitcoin and altcoins. A closer look into this phenomenon is essential to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.