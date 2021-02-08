Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 08 Feb

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent

Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it. Now that the meme coin is more valuable than a few promising DeFi projects, renowned technical analysts believe that a market top is near.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH rebounds as CME launches Ether futures

ETH/USD eases from intraday top of $1,633 to $1,604 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps its bounce off 50-bar SMA as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) launches Ether Futures. Receding bearish MACD, upbeat RSI favor bulls eyeing short-term resistance line.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC is breaking out, record highs back in sight

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is making another attempt towards the $40,000 mark in early Asian trades, having failed to find acceptance above that level last week. 50-HMA could challenge the bulls’ commitment. RSI edges higher above the midline, backing the upside break.