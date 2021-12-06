Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 06 December

Dogecoin price correction slows down as DOGE bears book profits
Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a flash crash on Saturday, as Bitcoin made a similar move and dragged most of the other cryptocurrencies with it. As bears are enjoying the downtrend, a halt and U-turn might be just around the corner as shorters have not much profit left on the table to close out their positions. Investors in DOGE price action are looking to pick up some hefty volume as the price is at an attractive discount.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets set to recover after recent flash crash
Bitcoin price is currently consolidating after a minor recovery from the brutal sell-off on December 4. The recent uptick in buying pressure has pushed BTC higher, and altcoins have followed suit. Going forward, investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and others to continue heading higher.
Renowned crypto analysts evaluate whether a bear market has started
Bitcoin price wiped October gains in the recent crash over the weekend, leading analysts to question whether the bear market has started. Bitcoin’s two-month-long bearish streak is indicative of a bear market.
Metaverse and dog-themed tokens beat Bitcoin as top performing cryptos in 2021
Bitcoin’s dominance takes a hit as metaverse, and dog-themed tokens gain popularity. Over the past two months, there has been a massive spike in active wallet addresses holding Shiba Inu.
Decentraland's MANA token primed for another downswing before 20% rebound
Decentraland price might provide a ‘buy’ opportunity before the buyers make a comeback and trigger a minor upswing. Investors need to pay close attention to one vital support level where the reversal is likely to occur.
