Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 billion. Of course, this pump didn’t last long and the digital asset quickly dropped to a low of $0.022 but has recovered significantly.

Compound, like the rest of the DeFi sector, had a significant rally in 2021, jumping from a low of $134 on January 1 to $377 on February 1. The digital asset is now overextended and on the verge of a significant but healthy correction.

Binance Coin was trading sideways for the last three months of 2020 and started a bull rally at the beginning of 2021, climbing from $36 to an all-time high of $53 in just one month. The digital asset is slightly overextended now and needs to see a healthy pullback in order to resume the uptrend.