Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Cryptos — American Wrap 03 April

Dogecoin price to test support as Musk doubles down on getting his case thrown out with late Friday repeal

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is tanking after some volatile moves this Monday in the ASIA PAC and European sessions. Traders are grasping to understand the late filing from Musk’s lawyers on Friday that could mean a systemic risk for Dogecoin. T court ruling that recently spoke in favor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) view of cryptocurrencies and altcoins as  commodities. All this puts Dogecoin in the middle of the storm and could see it tanking 20% if the judge rules in favor of Musk.
DOGE/USD  4H-chart    
Dedollarization is a concept that has been around for a long time now but has only begun taking shape over the last few years. While Crypto was built to be a global currency, independent from other currencies, the devaluation of the US Dollar (USD) might play in its favor, making its aim a reality.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 28007.52
Today Daily Change -179.99
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 28187.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27340.07
Daily SMA50 24721.58
Daily SMA100 22414.35
Daily SMA200 20423.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28540.56
Previous Daily Low 27872.33
Previous Weekly High 29185.83
Previous Weekly Low 26522.52
Previous Monthly High 29185.83
Previous Monthly Low 19570.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28127.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28285.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 27859.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 27531.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 27191.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 28527.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 28868.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 29196.18

 

 

Experts examine Bitcoin's liquidation levels for signs to determine when the alt season price rally could kick in. Altcoins wiped out all gains from the past week, before starting a recovery on the daily price chart. 
Bitcoin liquidation levels heat map
