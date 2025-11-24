Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DOGE, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 24 November

DOGE $0.1458 looked past the demise of Elon Musk's D.O.G.E. department, as it climbed Monday in Asian markets, driven by renewed optimism sparked by Grayscale’s forthcoming introduction of a DOGE coin ETF.

CoinDesk market data shows that DOGE was trading around $0.145 on Monday, with a daily gain of over 3%, outpacing the roughly 0.6% rise in the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the CoinDesk Memecoin Index.

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market.

The cross-border remittance token opened Monday’s trading at $2.05, building on the increase from $1.95, which marked Sunday’s low. Steady demand for XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) supports positive market sentiment around the token, increasing the odds of an uptrend forming above $2.00.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday, as bulls battle to regain control and bolster a breakout above $90,000 this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are holding above key support levels at $2,800 and $2.00, respectively.