TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DOGE, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 24 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DOGE, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 24 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

DOGE beats the blue chips as D.O.G.E calls it quits

DOGE $0.1458 looked past the demise of Elon Musk's D.O.G.E. department, as it climbed Monday in Asian markets, driven by renewed optimism sparked by Grayscale’s forthcoming introduction of a DOGE coin ETF.

CoinDesk market data shows that DOGE was trading around $0.145 on Monday, with a daily gain of over 3%, outpacing the roughly 0.6% rise in the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the CoinDesk Memecoin Index.

Chart

XRP rises above $2.00 supported by ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market. 

The cross-border remittance token opened Monday’s trading at $2.05, building on the increase from $1.95, which marked Sunday’s low. Steady demand for XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) supports positive market sentiment around the token, increasing the odds of an uptrend forming above $2.00.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye short-term recovery despite sticky bearish sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday, as bulls battle to regain control and bolster a breakout above $90,000 this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are holding above key support levels at $2,800 and $2.00, respectively.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

The crypto market sees selective gains on Monday as Hedera (HBAR), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and SPX6900 (SPX) extend their recent rallies after finding support around key levels. Bitcoin’s rebound from the $80,000 level has provided some stability.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week with a modest recovery on Monday after last week’s massive correction. These top three cryptocurrencies are holding above their key support levels, suggesting recovery continuation.

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares plans to launch 3x and -3x leveraged Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for European clients next week, despite a dip in the crypto market.

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Bitcoin's (BTC) decline has been sustained by three fundamental factors, including uncertainty around a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), increased selling from digital asset treasuries (DATs) and growing concerns over Strategy's removal from the MSCI.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.