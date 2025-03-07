Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Trump & Binance – American Wrap 07 March

Rebellious crypto market
The cryptocurrency market has become rather rebellious. Neither Trump's sudden announcement of the creation of a crypto reserve, nor his rather unexpected signing of it on Thursday, before a scheduled meeting with crypto bosses on Friday, could unequivocally spur the market. The crypto market is 8% above levels from 7 days ago but is selling off powerfully on upside attempts. As a result, the previous support level near $3.14 trillion is acting as resistance.
Trump’s White House Crypto Summit through the lens of crypto giants: Five experts weigh in
Crypto market capitalization is back above $3 trillion as traders show signs of optimism ahead of President Donald Trump’s White House Crypto Summit. Five industry experts weighed in on what to expect from the event on Friday.
White House Crypto Summit could boost adoption across financial markets: Binance exec Rachel Conlan
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on Friday, shifting industry leaders’ focus from regulation to adoption. Within just over six weeks of his term, the President is set to host the first Crypto Summit, hosting industry giants and executives from the ecosystem.
