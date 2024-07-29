Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 29 July

Crypto investment products continue net inflows run despite week of mixed sentiment
Ripple lawsuit could end in a ruling or settlement this week, final showdown sees XRP sustain above $0.60
Crypto Today: Bitcoin dormant wallet reactivated, market sees extreme greed for first time since June
Bitcoin trades close to $70,000 early on Monday as BTC investment products garnered an inflow of $519 million, per CoinShares digital asset report.
Ripple update: What to expect from XRP and Ripple lawsuit this week
Ripple active addresses doubled over the weekend, signaling a rise in activity among traders, per Santiment data. XRP traders have consistently taken profits in the altcoin in the last two weeks, increasing selling pressure on the altcoin.
Betting big on crypto: Polymarket sees $300 million monthly volume as prediction markets gain traction
Polymarket, a crypto prediction platform built on Polygon has observed the highest volume month in its history, as interest in US Presidential elections and the Olympics peaks.
Crypto weekly flashback and best trades for the week
Meme coins showed mixed results in the past week. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe started their recovery early on Sunday while Dogwifhat and Bonk extend losses. Coingecko data shows the state of the top five meme coins ranked by market capitalization.
Bitcoin inches closer to $70,000 as Donald Trump says SEC Chair Gary Gensler will be fired
Bitcoin rally on Saturday was likely catalyzed by Donald Trump’s pro-Bitcoin promises at the Nashville conference. The US Presidential candidate promised a strategic national stockpile of Bitcoin if elected.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.