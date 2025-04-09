Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & Yields – American Wrap 09 April

Crypto today: BTC price taps $83K as SOL, ETH and DOGE gain billions after Trump’s tariff U-turn
The cryptocurrency market witnessed another 6.5% upswing on Wednesday, with an aggregate market capitalization of $2.7 trillion at press time, according to Coingecko.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
UK bond yields hit 5.6%, stirring ‘Memories of 2022 pension crisis’
As of Wednesday morning, the yield on the UK’s 30-year government bond soared to 5.6%—its highest level since 1998—mirroring a broader climb in U.S. sovereign yields and sparking fresh concerns about financial market stability.
