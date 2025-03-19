Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & XRP– American Wrap 19 March

Bitcoin blunders or breakthrough? – Wave-C’s final leg unfolding
In our last update as of 7th Feb 2025, Bitcoin struggled to hold 100K, staying in the 94K–100K range for most of February 2025 as shown in the yellow box—except for a sharp breakdown in the final week. On February 21, 2025, our Wave 2 completed within a wedge formation, setting the stage for a furious Wave 3 decline. Bitcoin tumbled to a 78K low, marking Wave 3 of an ending diagonal (wedge) in Wave-C of the irregular structure that began from the 108,245 high on December 17, 2024.
Crypto Today: Crypto founders seek banking licenses as BTC and XRP lead $17B recovery ahead of Fed meeting
Bitcoin’s price rose 4% on Wednesday, consolidating nearly the 24-hour peaks of $84,800 at press time.
XRP soars upon announcement that SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped its appeal against the company.
