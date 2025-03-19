Breaking: XRP soars upon announcement that SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple

- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that the SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple.
- The victory follows rumors of Ripple's lawyers negotiating more favorable terms than the company got in Judge Torres' ruling last August.
- XRP is up 12% following the announcement.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped its appeal against the company.
This marks the conclusion to over a four-year battle that dates back to December 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly selling XRP as an unregistered security and raising $1.3 billion.
"Today, this journey finally concludes. Today is a victory, and a long overdue surrender by the SEC," noted Garlinghouse.
This is it – the moment we’ve been waiting for. The SEC will drop its appeal – a resounding victory for Ripple, for crypto, every way you look at it.— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2025
The future is bright. Let's build. pic.twitter.com/7WsD0C92Cm
With the SEC's case against Ripple now over, most crypto community members anticipate that the agency could approve XRP ETF filings from prospective issuers including Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise.
SEC vs Ripple case background
In July 2023, Judge Analisa Torres ruled at the district court that sales of XRP to retailers do not constitute security but penalized the company for XRP sales to institutions.
In August 2024, Judge Torres slapped Ripple with a $125 million fine — far below the SEC's push for $1.9 billion — and imposed an injunction against further securities law violations.
The SEC appealed the ruling in January 2025, arguing that XRP sales to retail investors constituted securities, among other issues.
Ripple filed a request on January 24 to submit a cross-appeal brief against the SEC.
"With the SEC dropping its appeal, Ripple is now in the driver's seat, and we'll evaluate how best to pursue our cross-appeal. Regardless, today is a day to celebrate this victory," stated Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer.
The latest development follows the SEC closing several cases its previous administration pursued against crypto companies, including Coinbase, Uniswap, OpenSea and Robinhood.
According to reports last week, the delay in the new administration reaching a similar conclusion with Ripple stems from the company's lawyers seeking more favorable terms than they got in Judge Torres's ruling last August.
XRP is up 12% in the past 24 hours as market participants have reacted positively to the announcement.
(This is a breaking news and will be updated as the story develops.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
