Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Cryptos, AI & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 February

The crypto market has been in a "full-blown" winter season since January 2025, following a 39% and 53% drop in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices from their all-time highs over the past few months, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology sectors worldwide, driven by high demand for computer hardware, cloud infrastructure and business adoption.

Bitcoin has rebounded from yesterday’s 74.5k low, trading over 4% higher at around 78k at the time of writing. The recovery comes as risk sentiment improves following a rebound in precious metals and stronger-than-expected earnings from AI-focused firms. Accumulation by Strategy alongside renewed ETF inflows has also helped lift prices.