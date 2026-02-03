TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Cryptos, AI & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 February

FXStreet Team

Crypto winter began in January 2025, but end is near: Bitwise

The crypto market has been in a "full-blown" winter season since January 2025, following a 39% and 53% drop in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices from their all-time highs over the past few months, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan.

Global AI market could soar to $376 billion in 2026 as crypto AI falls behind

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology sectors worldwide, driven by high demand for computer hardware, cloud infrastructure and business adoption.

Bitcoin recovers higher as metals stabilise and Palantir calms AI worries

Bitcoin has rebounded from yesterday’s 74.5k low, trading over 4% higher at around 78k at the time of writing. The recovery comes as risk sentiment improves following a rebound in precious metals and stronger-than-expected earnings from AI-focused firms. Accumulation by Strategy alongside renewed ETF inflows has also helped lift prices. 

