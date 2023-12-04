Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – European Wrap 4 December

Three gaming crypto tokens to have in your watchlist as GTA 6 trailer looms: AXS, MANA and ENJ
The trailer of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released on Tuesday, a key event for the gaming community that could also become a catalyst for crypto markets, particularly for those tokens closely-related to the sector. Although the new GTA game isn’t expected to have a direct crypto component in it, the crypto community anticipates a higher adoption of play-to-earn gaming, a feature that offers the possibility to earn crypto in real life.
Dogecoin breaks key $0.088 barrier ahead of tenth birthday, 87% DOGE holders at profit
As Dogecoin (DOGE) approaches its tenth anniversary on Wednesday, the Shiba-Inu-themed meme cryptocurrency has surpassed a crucial resistance level at $0.088076, reaching the highest level since mid-April. The recent upswing in the memecoin’s value has driven many Dogecoin holders towards profitability, and whale transactions – or moves made by large-wallet investors totalling more than $100,000 – also climbed during the last week, further supporting DOGE price gains.
BTC/USD: Ascending triangle completed
Against the US dollar, the price of Bitcoin staged another advance last week, adding +3.4% at the time of writing.
Technical headwinds remain on the weekly timeframe. This includes the channel resistance that recently made its way into the fight, extended from the high of $31,050, an ascending channel resistance accompanied by nearby resistance at $38,523 and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) testing overbought levels (highest since early 2021).
