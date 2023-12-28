Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cosmos, Ripple & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 28 December

Cosmos price gives investors a buying opportunity before a possible swing to $17.19 for ATOM
Cosmos (ATOM) price is trading with a bullish bias, which has seen the cryptocurrency vindicate itself from underneath the confines of a descending trendline. This is a bullish sign, hinting at a strong rally depending on how bulls play their hand.
XRP price consolidates after failing crucial breach even as Binance announces Ripple-USDC listing
XRP price is witnessing a dry run, making minimal growth since the 19% crash of mid-November. External factors are not contributing much either, given Ripple has remained largely away from any kind of rally even as Binance Spot listed a new XRP trading pair.
Ethereum price eyes $2,500 mark as Solana market takes a breather
Ethereum (ETH) price looks poised for a shine after a prolonged contention against its peer in the Layer 1 space, Solana (SOL). This brings to mind previous reports where Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko said he envisions a future where SOL and Ether co-exist, urging that the whole narrative of one ecosystem kills the other be binned.
Optimism Price Prediction: OP price could crash as $82 million worth of tokens due to flood markets
Optimism is trading with a bullish bias, pumping hard to become the biggest gainer among Layer 2 tokens. With a trading volume drop of 60%, its biggest contender in the sector, Arbitrum is up 10% while OP boasts an outstanding 120% surge in trading activity.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.