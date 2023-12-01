Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cosmos, Ripple & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 01 December

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM eyes 10% gains amid chatter about a fork
Cosmos (ATOM) price is trading with a bullish bias despite a rejection from the $10.218 resistance level. The optimism comes on the back of chatter of a possible fork, expected to result in an airdrop, an outcome that would be effectively bullish for Cosmos Hub.
Ripple price has a chance to close November in style as SEC has XRP holders in speculative mode
Ripple (XRP) price could close the month of November in style and usher in December on a high note, depending on what November 30 brings. Currently, all eyes remain peeled on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the financial regulator expected to hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday. Amid rumors of a settlement, such an outcome could see Ripple price jump.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Only major events will work for BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains shy of $40,000, steadily edging toward this big target as the rally runs on fumes. There is no bullish fundamental to drive the market, save for speculation around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As it turns out, a positive development in this macroeconomy may be the only tune that Bitcoin dances to.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Kyber exploiter asks for complete control of all assets after nearly $50 million exploit
Kyber network exploiter drained the protocol’s liquidity pools of nearly $50 million on November 22. The team behind Kyber managed to recover $4.67 million and communicated with the exploiter for the remainder of assets.
Chainlink supply on exchanges hits lowest point since 2020, with LINK staking v0.2 launch
Chainlink supply on exchanges declined to a level previously seen in February 2020. LINK staking v0.2 went live on November 28, attracting 68% of staked tokens from v0.1.
Bitcoin Spot ETF applications see amendments, holders await January batch approval
Bitcoin Spot ETF race has late entrants and updates from BlackRock, according to James Seyffart. BTC Spot ETF approval anticipation has fueled a rally in both spot and futures markets.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH top-down analysis hints upside is capped at $2,500
Ethereum price trades in a clear consolidative trend on the weekly time frame between $1,933 and $2,141 barriers. The daily chart for ETH shows a sweep of Monday’s high is likely to be followed by a sweep of Monday’s low at $1,985.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.