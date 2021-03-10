Chainlink price eying up new all-time highs amid weak resistance ahead
Chainlink price has been trading inside an uptrend on the 12-hour chart since February 26 and aims for a significant leg up as it faces weak resistance above its current price.
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Chiliz price surges by 150% in just three days but faces significant selling pressure
Chiliz price exploded in the past few days without any real major announcements. After a colossal 150% rally, the digital asset faces significant selling pressure in the short-term.
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.