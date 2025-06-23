Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Hyperliquid — Asian Wrap 23 June

Hyperliquid reports a minor growth of under 1% at the time of writing on Monday. HYPE marks the third consecutive bullish candle, extending the 7% weekend recovery. A support trendline formed higher lows on April 7, April 28, May 6, and June 20. The immediate resistance for HYPE aligns with the May 25 swing high at $39.05. The MACD indicator inches closer towards its signal line for a bullish crossover, considered a trend reversal and buy signal. The RSI at 49 reverses towards the halfway line as bullish momentum replenishes, indicating a potential uptrend continuation.

Bitcoin price closed below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $102,942 on Saturday and declined 1.13%, reaching a low of $98,200 the following day. At the time of writing on Monday, it hovers around its key level of $100,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below $100,000 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to retest its Sunday low of $98,200. However, if BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 50-day EMA at $102,942.

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week. Additionally, the on-chain metrics support the bearish thesis as ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity are increasing, signaling growing selling pressure.

