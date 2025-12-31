Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitwise, Pi Network & Cryptos – American Wrap 31 December

Bitwise filed for 11 crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, with the aim to offer exposure to Aave (AAVE), Zcash (ZEC), Ethena (ENA), and other altcoins. Despite the shift in institutional interest from Bitcoin (BTC) to altcoins, Bitcoin's dominance remains around 60%, suggesting the chances of an altcoin season are low.

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending recovery after a Doji candle with 0.40% gains on the previous day. Data shows an increase in Pi Network’s social dominance, suggesting a boost in retail interest. The technical outlook for PI suggests a potential rebound from $0.20 amid a Morning Star pattern.

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies scooped up $97.6 million worth of Ether on Tuesday as the crypto market remains muted in the final days of 2025.