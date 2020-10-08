Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI hunts for a bottom as $10,000 beckons

- Yearn.finance retraces by more than 20% in 24 hours amid widespread losses across the DeFi sector.
- YFI could soon lose the 'most expensive' cryptocurrency status, especially if declines continue towards $10,000.
- On-chain metrics suggest that a period of consolidation is in the offing.
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has been wallowing in losses over the past several weeks. According to Santiment, a leading provider of on-chain data, the total market capitalization of the DeFi ecosystem has plummeted by 25% in the last 24 hours alone. Moreover, a 30% decline in trading volume was also incurred in the same period. Some of the tokens that are leading in the freefall include Yearn.finance (YFI), Sushi (SUSHI) and Serum (SRM).
Yearn finance plunges to $12,000
Yearn.finance is still holding onto the status of being the most expensive cryptocurrency in the industry. However, with the rate at which its value is falling, that may not stand for long. On the other hand, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $10,600, eager to regains its status.
The DeFi token soared to all-time highs of $44,000 as reported. The massive rally was mainly attributed to the support the token received on global exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. However, the volume started to reduce alongside the price of the token. Declines have been following the confines of a descending parallel channel, as illustrated on the 12-hour chart.
YFI/USD 12-hour chart
YFI/USD is doddering at $12,600 after the channel's middle boundary was shattered as support. The Relative Strength Index (RS) highlights the sellers' immense presence following its sharp drop into the oversold area. The hunt for formidable support is in full swing, but the declines' momentum suggests that $10,000 could soon be tested.
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model shows intensifying resistance towards $14,000. Most of the buying pressure building from the prevailing price level is likely to fizzle out in these zones. The most robust resistance lies in the region between $13,215 and $13,600. Here, 83 addresses bought roughly 54 YFI.
YFI IOMAP chart
On the downside, YFI is holding above a region of immense support highlighted between $12,108 and $12,449. Here, 180 addresses previously purchased approximately 62 YFI. If the bears slice through this support, the next range would be support between $10,577 and $10,960.
The "New Daily addresses" metric shows a slight increase in the number of new addresses joining the YFI network. Following a drop to 476 addresses on October 6, they increased to 740 on October 7. In other words. The uptrend is signaling a potential growth in the coming days. Usually, sustained network growth is a leading indicator of improving prices. Therefore, for YFI to continue with the uptrend, the new addresses joining the network must increase, simultaneously improving inflow and liquidity.
YFI/USD new addresses chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
It is worth mentioning that the bearish outlook could be invalidated if YFI holds above $12,000 or the support highlighted by the IOMAP model between $12,108 and $12,449. If the new addresses joining the network continue with the run upwards, improved inflow and liquidity will point to growth in the token value. Moreover, if the descending parallel channel can confirm a bull flag, then a reversal will come into the picture, sending Yearn.finance above $20,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger
Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital.
Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run
BTC has finally broken above the symmetrical triangle pattern. The price has managed to cross over the 50-day SMA during this breakout. The community is buzzing right now after Square’s announcement that ...
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could be on the verge of a massive bounce
After its release, UNI had a massive bull rally towards $8.6, which only lasted a few days. The digital asset is down 62% since its peak and struggling to find the bottom.
The bloodbath on the DeFi market is the best time to buy — research
The DeFi-tokens shed over 25% of its value in a single day, while the trading volumes collapsed by 30%. The charts of top coins are flashing red, signaling the boom cycle is about to give way to a bust.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC withstands “perfect storm” of Trump's COVID and BitMEX woes
Bitcoin (BTC), the pioneer cryptocurrency, dropped below the local support of $10,600 on Thursday, October 1, and hit the low of $10,363 during early Asian hours on Friday.