Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin. XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 17 October

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Recent rally fuels “Uptober” hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading slightly down around $67,000 on Thursday after a 7.5% rally since Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report supports continued upward momentum for the main crypto asset, highlighting the increasing demand for BTC in a week in which US-listed spot ETFs have registered inflows for three consecutive days. Rising demand and reports pointing that BTC price could further increase have fuelled optimism around the “Uptober” narrative, as October has traditionally been a strong month for investors.
XRP climbs above $0.54 as Ripple prepares for lengthy SEC lawsuit and appeals process
Ripple (XRP) trades above $0.5400 on October 16, Wednesday. The Ripple Swell event announcements and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit’s appeal process and its timeline are the key market movers for the altcoin.
The crypto market stabilises at the top
The cryptocurrency market remains steady at around $2.31 trillion in market capitalisation, mirroring the local highs of late September, while Bitcoin continues to climb. The pause in overall growth has led to a 2-point dip in the Cryptocurrency Market Sentiment Index, now at 71—still reflecting high-level greed.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Bulls are gaining strength
Ethereum price stabilizes above $2,600 on Thursday after finding support around the 50-day EMA. Ethereum’s fees collected are increasing, signaling rising network usage. ETH staking reached an all-time high in Q3 as more holders sought to earn yield.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin dominance hits highest level since 2021, BTC and Ethereum steady while XRP gains
Bitcoin dominance climbs to 58.85% on Thursday, the highest level since April 2021. BTC and Ethereum hold steady above $67,000 and $2,600, key price levels for the top two cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC decline further?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell over 6% at some point this week until Thursday, extending losses for a second consecutive week, as it faced rejection from a key resistance barrier.
