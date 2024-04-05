Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Worldcoin & Chainlink — Asian Wrap 05 April

Bitcoin price eyes $69K as supply shortages on exchanges drive banks to pursue BTC miners
Bitcoin (BTC) price has found strength, though pending confirmation, coming after reports that large banks are not letting supply shortages on exchages deter them from buying BTC.
Worldcoin Price Prediction: WLD holds $5.30 in hopes for a good reversal
Worldcoin (WLD) price has recorded a steady series of lower highs on the weekly timeframe, although not enough to negate the predominant trend, which is still bullish. With the broader market still clinging to positive sentiment, the AI crypto coin’s upward potential remains viable.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK coils up for a 25% drop
Chainlink (LINK) price has consolidated within a range for the past two months amid a prolonged altcoin lull as Bitcoin (BTC) price bullish momentum stalled. With reducing trading volumes, volatility increased, causing LINK price to fluctuate.
Chainlink price is likely to fall 25% to provide another buying opportunity at $16.86 as the Bitcoin price remains below $69,000 meaning the upside potential remains in the balance. With this level of uncertainty, altcoins could still drop, with Chainlink price eyeing a breakdown of the $16.86 support.
Bitcoin price leaped higher during the early hours of Thursday’s New York session, flipping the 50% Fibonacci placeholder into support at $66,391. This level is significant as it marks the midpoint of the market range.
Meme coin madness likely to return as Bitcoin price quashes April dip
Meme coins have a tendency to take cues from the Bitcoin (BTC) price, unlike cat-themed tokens. It comes amid strong correlation between BTC and meme coins, with investors using this relationship as some sort of cheat sheet to anticipate a rally in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices especially.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.