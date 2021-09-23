Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, VeChain and Cardano – European Wrap 23 September

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price suffered two fatal blows, one on September 7 and another from September 19 to September 21. These two downswings pushed the big crypto down to a critical support floor.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET bulls charge ahead for 25% gain
VeChain price (VET) witnessed a flash crash for the second time in September as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market at large tumbled on September 19 and September 20. However, things seem to have turned around temporarily as BTC has sprung back. Despite the quick run-up, the bullish outlook does not appear to be a definitive one.
Cardano price flashes major sign of recovery, but ADA bulls have doubts
Cardano price is gearing up for a recovery after recording a local bottom at $1.90, the lowest point recorded since August 18. A key technical indicator suggests that ADA is ready to reverse the period of underperformance.
DOGE price explodes following massive spike in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have increased in popularity over the past few weeks. The SHIB community continues to petition for the memecoin’s listing on Robinhood, the commission-free exchange.
XRP price to breakout by 25% to the upside
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple behaves as it trades above support.
VeChain price (VET) witnessed a flash crash for the second time in September as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market at large tumbled on September 19 and September 20.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.