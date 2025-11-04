TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, TRX & Crypto – European Wrap 4 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, TRX & Crypto – European Wrap 4 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $104,000 as long-term holders intensify sell-off

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its correction on Tuesday, slipping below $104,000 and continuing its decline from the previous day. The bearish outlook is further strengthened as Bitcoin long-term holders continue to offload their holdings, adding to the mounting selling pressure. Meanwhile, US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded outflows of over $186 million on Monday, hinting at fading institutional demand for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Chart

Tron Price Forecast: TRX risks breaking year-long support as user, retail demand drops

Tron (TRX) trades at $0.2800 by press time on Tuesday, under bearish pressure following a 5.64% loss on Monday. Technically, TRX risks breaking below a crucial support trendline while both derivatives and on-chain data suggest a decline in retail and user demand. 

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP descend further as retail and institutional traders exit

Bitcoin (BTC) declines for the second consecutive day, reflecting a sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. Trading below $104,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, the path of least resistance appears to be downward, targeting its October low of $102,000.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.