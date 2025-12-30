TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tron & Solana – European Wrap 30 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tron & Solana – European Wrap 30 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC recovers to $87,000 as retail optimism offsets steady ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $88,000 at press time on Tuesday, following a rejection at $90,000 the previous day. Institutional support remains mixed amid steady outflow from US spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Strategy Inc.’s acquisition of 1,229 BTC last week. Meanwhile, data shows that retail sentiment anticipates a New Year rebound.

Bitcoin’s institutional demand continues to decline, as evidenced by seven consecutive days of outflows from US spot BTC ETFs. Data shows $19.29 million of net outflow on Monday, adding to the $782 million of total outflow recorded last week. If institutional demand for Bitcoin continues to decline, it could fuel the selling pressure. 

Chart

Tron Price Forecast: TRX steadies as Justin Sun invests $18 million in Tron Inc.

Tron (TRX) trades above $0.2800 at press time on Monday, hovering below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2859. Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made an $18 million equity investment in Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc. (previously SRM Entertainment, Inc.) on Monday to boost its TRX treasury holdings further. On the technical side, momentum indicators are turning bullish, but TRX could face multiple overhead resistance levels.

Tron Inc. (Nasdaq: TRON) secured an equity investment from Justin Sun on Monday to expand its TRX treasury portfolio. The $18 million deal was made via Black Anthem Limited at $1.3775 per share. The company has over 677 million TRX tokens (0.716% of total TRX supply) as of Tuesday, valued at over $193 million.

Tron

Solana Price Forecast: SOL risks correction within descending wedge as bearish bets rise

Solana (SOL) hovers above $120 at press time on Tuesday after a nearly 2% decline on Monday. The SOL-focused Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) see renewed interest after recording their lowest weekly inflow last week. However, the derivatives data indicates a sell-side inclination in traders' sentiment amid rising SOL futures Open Interest.

Solana ETFs recorded their lowest weekly collection of $13.14 million, down from $66.55 million the previous week, suggesting lower institutional interest amid broader cryptocurrency market volatility. Still, an inflow of $2.93 million on Monday, after a net-zero flow on Friday, reflects steady demand.

Sol

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Sberbank issues Russia's first corporate loan backed by Bitcoin

Sberbank issues Russia's first corporate loan backed by Bitcoin

Russia's largest bank Sberbank launched the country's first Bitcoin-backed corporate loan to miner Intelion Data. The pilot deal uses cryptocurrency as collateral through Sberbank's proprietary Rutoken custody solution.

Bitcoin recovers to $87,000 as retail optimism offsets steady ETF outflows

Bitcoin recovers to $87,000 as retail optimism offsets steady ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $88,000 at press time on Tuesday, following a rejection at $90,000 the previous day. Institutional support remains mixed amid steady outflow from US spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Strategy Inc.’s acquisition of 1,229 BTC last week.

Traders split over whether lighter’s LIT clears $3 billion FDV after launch

Traders split over whether lighter’s LIT clears $3 billion FDV after launch

Lighter’s LIT token has not yet begun open trading, but the market has already drawn a sharp line around its valuation after Tuesday's airdrop.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.