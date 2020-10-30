Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Tezos & Ripple – Asian Wrap 30 Oct

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC decouples further away from the SPX
After finding support at the 50-day SMA, Bitcoin has steadily climbed from $10,600 to $13,800 in three weeks between October 7 to October 27. Since then, the premier cryptocurrency has managed to settle itself around $13,415. Despite this Wednesday’s bearish movement, the overall outlook so far has been bullish.
Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ unstoppable breakdown eyes $1
Tezos downtrend has remained intact since the peak traded in August around $4.5. Initially, the breakdown was massive and sharp, but buyers managed to balance by embracing support at $1.90. Recovery ensued from this level in September, but the lack of momentum to rise above the resistance at $2.5 limited the price action.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP latest bearish break loses momentum
XRP broke below an ascending triangle pattern at $0.247 and hit a low of $0.243. In the next 24 hours, the digital asset continued dropping towards $0.24. However, bulls have managed to push the cross-border payment giant to a current price of $0.245.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC decouples further away from the SPX
After finding support at the 50-day SMA, Bitcoin has steadily climbed from $10,600 to $13,800 in three weeks between October 7 to October 27. Since then, the premier cryptocurrency has managed to settle itself around $13,415.
Bloodbath in DeFi markets continue as YFI, BAND, and AAVE reach a point of no return
The DeFi industry had a crazy and significant boom in 2020, especially after the crash of March. Popular DeFi coins like Yearn Finance (YFI) reached a $1.27 billion market capitalization on September 12. Unfortunately, the digital asset has ...
Tezos Technical Analysis: XTZ unstoppable breakdown eyes $1
Tezos downtrend has remained intact since the peak traded in August around $4.5. Initially, the breakdown was massive and sharp, but buyers managed to balance by embracing support at $1.90.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH bulls retain control after bearish Thursday
Bitcoin Cash went up from $208 on September 23 to $276 on October 24. Following this, the bulls and bears had a tug of war for control over the market, with the price jumping up and down.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.