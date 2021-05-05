FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar Lumens and Ethereum – European Wrap 5 May

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: JP Morgan CEO still not sold on cryptocurrencies, market scrambles to find support

Bitcoin price shows no bearish signs yet despite its rapid sell-off on Tuesday, but its move hereon will determine its direction. Ethereum, on the other hand, has an entirely different outlook and shows a rigorous tussle between the buyers and sellers, leading to sideways movement. 

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high

XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588. The bullish outlook will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the support level at $0.470.

 

These five on-chain metrics suggest that Ethereum bull market has just begun

Ethereum price has been a topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since it hit a new all-time high of $3,524 on May 4, while Bitcoin price is still recovering from the flash crash witnessed in April. 

 

Dogecoin price remains indecisive after setting up record highs on May 4 at $0.611. The MRI has flashed a reversal signal, indicating that DOGE might retrace. A spike in bullish momentum due to FOMO among buyers could result in a new all-time high at $0.561.

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

