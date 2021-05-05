Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: JP Morgan CEO still not sold on cryptocurrencies, market scrambles to find support
Bitcoin price shows no bearish signs yet despite its rapid sell-off on Tuesday, but its move hereon will determine its direction. Ethereum, on the other hand, has an entirely different outlook and shows a rigorous tussle between the buyers and sellers, leading to sideways movement.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high
XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588. The bullish outlook will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the support level at $0.470.
These five on-chain metrics suggest that Ethereum bull market has just begun
Ethereum price has been a topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since it hit a new all-time high of $3,524 on May 4, while Bitcoin price is still recovering from the flash crash witnessed in April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Dogecoin at make-or-break point after new all-time highs
Dogecoin price remains indecisive after setting up record highs on May 4 at $0.611. The MRI has flashed a reversal signal, indicating that DOGE might retrace. A spike in bullish momentum due to FOMO among buyers could result in a new all-time high at $0.561.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.