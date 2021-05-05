Bitcoin price shows no bearish signs yet despite its rapid sell-off on Tuesday, but its move hereon will determine its direction. Ethereum, on the other hand, has an entirely different outlook and shows a rigorous tussle between the buyers and sellers, leading to sideways movement.

XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503. A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588. The bullish outlook will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the support level at $0.470.

Ethereum price has been a topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency ecosystem since it hit a new all-time high of $3,524 on May 4, while Bitcoin price is still recovering from the flash crash witnessed in April.