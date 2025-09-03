Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Stellar & Ethena – European Wrap 3 September

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady near $111,000 on Wednesday after reclaiming its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous day. BTC’s recovery is supported by renewed institutional demand and corporate accumulation, which is strengthening market sentiment. Meanwhile, the growing expectations of a 90% probability of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September are fueling risk-on appetite, supporting the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recovery.

Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, recovering slightly and hovering around $111,100 mid-week, after extending its three-week trend of lower lows from its record high of $124,474.

Stellar (XLM) edges lower by over 1% at press time on Wednesday, reversing after the 3% jump from the previous day. The soft stance in XLM aligns with the mixed technical and derivatives sentiment ahead of Stellar’s Protocol 23 launch, named Whisk.

The Stellar Protocol 23, named Whishk, aims to boost smart contract development on the network. Whisk will introduce features such as unified events to eliminate the fragmentation between classic operations and smart contracts, alongside parallel transactions for faster transactions at lower costs.

Ethena (ENA) edges higher by 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains to 9% so far. The technical and derivative outlook suggests a bullish bias, while the upcoming 171 million ENA unlock bears a potential supply dump risk.

The short-term recovery in Ethena this week remains intact after the 40.63 million ENA unlocked on Tuesday, which accounted for 0.64% of the circulating supply. This suggests the improvement in investors' confidence, preventing a quick supply dump.