- Validators will vote on Stellar's Protocol 23 upgrade, named Whisk, on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT.
- The derivatives data reflect that interest in Stellar remains at lower levels.
- The technical outlook shares mixed signals as the short-term recovery undergoes a retest phase.
Stellar (XLM) edges lower by over 1% at press time on Wednesday, reversing after the 3% jump from the previous day. The soft stance in XLM aligns with the mixed technical and derivatives sentiment ahead of Stellar’s Protocol 23 launch, named Whisk.
Validators ready to vote on Stellar’s Whisk upgrade
The Stellar Protocol 23, named Whishk, aims to boost smart contract development on the network. Whisk will introduce features such as unified events to eliminate the fragmentation between classic operations and smart contracts, alongside parallel transactions for faster transactions at lower costs.
The upgrade is scheduled for a mainnet vote on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT. If validators accept the protocol, Whisk will go live on the network.
Lowered interest risks muted Whisk's performance
CoinGlass data indicates a 2% rise in the XLM Open Interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, reaching $310 million. Still, the relatively flat movement in OI above $300 million poses the risk of stagnancy, reflecting lowered interest among derivatives traders.
XLM Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass
Adding to the lowered interest risk, the XLM trading volume maintains a declining trend after reaching a peak of $4.74 billion on July 14. If these metrics remain muted, XLM could underperform at the launch of the Whisk upgrade.
XLM Volume. Source: CoinGlass
XLM is at a crucial crossroads ahead of the technical overhaul
XLM corrects lower to $0.3630 on Wednesday, holding above the $0.3613 support level marked by a pivot low on August 3. The recent rebound from the $0.3442 low on Monday marks a fresh recovery after three consecutive weeks of losses.
If XLM upholds a daily close above the $0.3613 support, it could extend the rally to $0.4009, marked by a pivot low on July 24.
The technical indicators highlight a recovery in trend momentum on the 4-hour chart as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line maintain an upward trend towards the zero line, aiming to cross into the bullish field.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 has recovered to neutral levels from near oversold conditions on Sunday. This indicates that the bullish momentum is gaining traction.
XLM/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a drop below the $0.3613 level poses the risk of potentially retesting Monday's low at $0.3442.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.