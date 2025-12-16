TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Crypto – European Wrap 16 December

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off extends as extreme fear grips crypto market 

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under pressure on Tuesday as bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market lingers.

Despite Bitcoin trading above $86,000, up from an intraday low of $85,266, the overall outlook remains bearish, characterised by "extreme fear", according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Chart

Solana Price Forecast: SOL declines amid bearish signals, blockchain remains stable under DDoS attack

Solana (SOL) remains under bearish pressure, extending its decline for the third consecutive day with over 1% loss at press time on Tuesday. An ongoing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on the Solana blockchain, peaking at 6Tbps, remains ineffective so far but continues to add pressure on traders’ sentiment. Additionally, the derivatives market sentiment is bearish, as Open Interest falls and funding rates turn negative.

Chart

FCA consults on UK crypto rules for exchanges, lending and DeFi

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a series of consultations on proposed rules for digital asset markets, marking the next phase in the government’s effort to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets.

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

BNB Price Forecast: BNB slips below $855 as bearish on-chain signals and momentum indicators turn negative

BNB, formerly known as Binance Coin, continues to trade down around $855 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight decline the previous day. Bearish sentiment further strengthens as BNB’s on-chain and derivatives data show rising retail activity.

Top Crypto Losers: Aster, Midnight, and Ethena extend losses as selling pressure mounts

Aster, Midnight, and Ethena are the altcoins with the most losses over the last 24 hours, as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens amid Bitcoin dropping below $86,000. ASTER, NIGHT, and ENA risk further losses as selling pressure mounts and risk-off sentiment spreads across the crypto market.

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine acquires 102,259 ETH as price plunges 5%

Ethereum (ETH) treasury company BitMine Immersion scaled up its digital asset stash last week after acquiring 102,259 ETH since its last update. The purchase has increased the company's holdings to 3.96 million ETH, worth about $11.82 billion at the time of publication.

Strategy scoops about $1 billion in Bitcoin for second consecutive week

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury and financial intelligence firm Strategy expanded its holdings following another round of weekly accumulation.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.