Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?
Bitcoin price climbed above the key $21,000 level on January 18, after the release of lower-than-expected US inflation data in the form of the Producer Price Index (PPI), fueled a bullish narrative for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, among investors.
Solana Price Prediction: Buy the dip or end of bull rally?
Solana price shows a clear shift in the market structure after forming a local top at a crucial hurdle. This development has a chance of sliding lower and triggering a steep correction for SOL holders.
SHIB Price Analysis: Shiba Inu bulls drop ball, risking full rally unwind
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action made a staggering jump of over 22% intraday between the low and the high point of Wednesday. Unfortunately, in a video webinar you can find on the FXStreet YouTube channel, warnings were issued on a repetition of Saturday, October 29 of last year, where price action jumped but deflated near the closing bell and saw more than half of its intraday profits evaporate. With plenty of bulls jumping on the breakouts on Wednesday, bears saw a window of opportunity to get back short, and pressure could start to build again to the downside.
Chainlink bulls need to face music as rally ends
Chainlink (LINK) price is entering a crucial moment for its rally that started at the beginning of the year. In the first two weeks of 2023, only some light second-tier data came out and hardly any headwinds were present to challenge the rally.
Shiba Inu bulls drop ball, risking full rally unwind
Shiba Inu price collapsed in a volatile session on Wednesday after hitting 22% gains intraday. SHIB saw bulls quickly cashing in, triggering a big fade into the US closing bell.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.