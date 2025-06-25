Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price reached a low of $98,200 on Sunday but recovered sharply by 5% over the next two days, closing above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $103,352. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to trade higher at around $106,500. If BTC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its May 22 all-time high at $111,980.
Top Crypto Gainers: SEI, SYRUP, APT eye further gains as investors focus on Made in America tokens
SEI trades in the green by over 5% at press time on Wednesday, hitting a two-month high with its third consecutive daily green candle. The Made in America token outpaces the broader market recovery, with an almost 65% jump so far this week. With a daily close above $0.2923, the March high, SEI eyes further gains to the $0.3642 level, marked by the January 14 close.
Aptos rallies 12% after unveiling its hot storage network, Shelby
Aptos (APT) jumped 12% on Tuesday as the Layer-1 blockchain unveiled its decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, tailored to bring high-performance data on-chain to unlock new forms of internet applications, content streaming and AI inference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH and XRP eye key breakouts
Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Top Crypto Gainers: SEI, SYRUP, APT eye further gains as investors focus on Made in America tokens
The broader cryptocurrency market is trading in the green, with Sei (SEI), Maple Finance (SYRUP), and Aptos (APT) leading the gains over the last 24 hours as of press time.
Aptos rallies 12% after unveiling its hot storage network, Shelby
Aptos (APT) jumped 12% on Tuesday as the Layer-1 blockchain unveiled its decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, tailored to bring high-performance data on-chain to unlock new forms of internet applications, content streaming and AI inference.
Circle stock plunges 15%, analysts predict bearish pressure from key long-term headwinds
Circle (CRCL) shares slid 15% on Tuesday following analysts' predictions that declining interest rates and competition from other stablecoin issuers would affect its long-term growth.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.