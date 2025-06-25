Aptos announced a decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, in partnership with Jump Crypto.

Shelby will offer access to decentralized, monetizable storage for new forms of internet applications.

APT could stretch its rally above $6 if it flips the 50-day EMA and 100-day SMA.

Aptos (APT) jumped 12% on Tuesday as the Layer-1 blockchain unveiled its decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, tailored to bring high-performance data on-chain to unlock new forms of internet applications, content streaming and AI inference.

Aptos develops Shelby to pioneer decentralized cloud storage

Aptos Labs, in partnership with Jump Crypto, introduced Shelby, a decentralized hot storage network designed to transform static data into dynamic, readable, and on-demand content.

"Shelby is evolving the digital economy. It breaks the cold data model – making stored content streamable, priceable, and composable in real time," Aptos Labs said in an X post on Tuesday.

Aptos Labs claims that Shelby challenges the dominance of data monopolies by bringing high-performance data infrastructure on-chain. It argues that Shelby's ability to process larger amounts of data could be the key to powering a "new class" of digital assets.

Additionally, Aptos stated that Shelby enables developers and creators to stream, serve, and monetize data instantly without sacrificing speed, control, or ownership. It claims to achieve this through a cost-competitive method that leverages a decentralized cloud system, including a dedicated fiber network, an auditing protocol, and an encoding scheme. It also plans to gain access to high-value data by rewarding nodes for serving data.

"This creates a flywheel: usage creates value, value creates assets, assets attract capital, and capital fuels innovation. It's how Web2 scaled. With Shelby, Web3 can finally do the same," Aptos added.

Shelby will use Aptos as its early settlement layer but is reportedly chain-agnostic, meaning it can run on any blockchain network.

Apart from its partnership with Jump Crypto, Aptos Labs claims to have also received contributions from Metaplex, an NFT infrastructure protocol, and Story Protocol, which focuses on intellectual property (IP) management in Web3.

APT soars above 12%, eyes the $6 level

APT jumped 12% on Tuesday and is testing the upper boundary of a key descending channel, strengthened by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The rise comes after APT bounced off the descending channel's lower boundary at $3.76, its lowest level since January 2023.

A firm move above the moving average indicators could see APT test the $6.15 level if it flips the $5.73 resistance. However, a rejection could send APT back toward $3.76.

APT/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) have crossed above their neutral levels, indicating a rising bullish momentum.

A daily candlestick close below $3.76 will invalidate the thesis.