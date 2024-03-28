FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SBF & Dogecoin – American Wrap 28 March

Bitcoin price holds above $70K as old whales sell BTC to TradFi, not retail

Bitcoin (BTC) price has investors at the edge of their seats as it see-saws between the $68,000 and $71,000 range. It comes as spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain the main driver in the market, currently, dispelling a unique mix of FOMO and distribution pressure ahead of the halving event.
After around 450 days since his apprehension, the case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has finally come to an end after a Manhattan court led by Judge Lewis Kaplan provided the sentencing.
Dogecoin is looking set for another bull run on Thursday following recent developments related to the meme coin. With increasing transaction volume and user base, the April 1 launch of a DOGE futures product on Coinbase may see it soaring to new highs.
Prisma price tanks 25% after nearly $9 million exploit

Prisma Finance (PRISMA) is being exploited, and the attacker has so far pulled $9 million in Ethereum from the borrowing protocol. Prisma asked vault owners to take the necessary steps to protect funds from the ongoing attack in an official tweet on X. 

Meme coins gain traction after SEC’s partial win in Coinbase lawsuit: DOGE, SHIB, BRETT, POPCAT, BODEN

US SEC pocketed a partial win in its lawsuit against Coinbase, ushering a correction in crypto prices on Thursday. Despite the broad pullback, prices of meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Solana-based BRETT, POPCAT and BODEN increased.

Ondo moves $95 million worth of OUSG assets to BUIDL as tokenized fund attracts $245 million since debut

Ondo Finance (ONDO) announced on Wednesday that it's shifting about $95 million worth of its OUSG's underlying assets to the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).

XRP price stuck below $0.65 resistance, Ripple lawsuit could suffer from Coinbase defeat

XRP price falls slightly to $0.61 on Thursday after its landmark programmatic sales ruling in July, which gave  Ripple a partial victory against the US SEC, failed to reverberate in a similar legal battle between the regulator and crypto exchange Coinbase.

Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?

Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.

