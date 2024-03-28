- The transaction volume of DOGE surged to $9.2 billion in over 48 hours.
- Dogecoin addresses cross 6 million after GigaWallet v1.0 unveiling.
- Dogecoin may be set for a further rally as Coinbase futures listing on April 1 approaches.
Dogecoin is looking set for another bull run on Thursday following recent developments related to the meme coin. With increasing transaction volume and user base, the April 1 launch of a DOGE futures product on Coinbase may see it soaring to new highs.
DOGE’s impressive March
Dogecoin's resurgence in bullish momentum comes on the heels of a notable price spike, with the meme coin recording a more than 16% increase on the day.
This surge follows a month-long rally fueled by Bitcoin's ascent to new all-time highs, which saw Dogecoin climbing over 111% in the last 30 days. The close correlation between Dogecoin and Bitcoin's price movements is evident.
Elon Musk's endorsement further amplifies Dogecoin's appeal, particularly after hinting at the possibility of Tesla accepting Dogecoin payments for its cars in the future.
DOGE/USDT 1-hour chart
The recent rise of Dogecoin has not only attracted attention to the meme coin but has also ignited a broader frenzy in the meme token market. Tokens like dogwifhat (WIF), Book of Meme (BOME), Pepe (PEPE) and Slerf (SLERF) experienced surges in tandem with Dogecoin's ascent, leading some to dub Dogecoin as the "Bitcoin of meme coins."
However, the currency experienced a downturn following a correction in Bitcoin's price last week.
Potential reasons for DOGE’s rise
DOGE's price growth also coincides with the rising number of wallet addresses on its blockchain, which has reached 6.27 million, according to its on-chain data. There may be a connection between this and the Dogecoin Foundation's rollout of GigaWallet v1.0, which would allow businesses to enable Dogecoin payments through API integration.
Consequently, data from Santiment indicated a substantial increase in its transaction volume, which surged approximately 7.5x from $1.22 billion to $9.22 billion within 48 hours. This indicates growing interest and activity surrounding Dogecoin.
Looking ahead, Dogecoin's bullish momentum may continue as Coinbase plans to list Dogecoin futures products starting April 1. This announcement has fueled anticipation within the crypto community, potentially leading to another price surge for Dogecoin.
Furthermore, the approval of Dogecoin's futures product by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) paves the way for potential investment opportunities, including the possibility of a Dogecoin ETF.
As different narratives surrounding the meme coin take shape in the coming days, its recent surge underscores its growing influence in the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
