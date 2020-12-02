Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 02 Dec

Bitcoin breaking out from $20,000, what could be the significance of this event?

The cryptocurrency market has anticipated Bitcoin's current price level as it sits a few thousand dollars away from the previous high. Peter Brandt, Mati Greenspan, and Tones Bays are thought leaders in the industry who have expressed their views on this bull run.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP technicals turn massively bearish, as declines to $0.45 beckon

Ripple has not gathered enough strength to overcome the resistance at $0.7 despite displaying a robust bullish front in the last seven days. The cross-border token is on the cusp of a massive breakdown, especially if the price slides under a crucial short term anchor.

Tezos holders in despair as XTZ price fails to live up to the expectations

Tezos price aimed to hit $2.8 as the team announced several upcoming anonymity features. On November 30, the team of Tezos announced several upgrades to the network like a shielding system for transactions and other anonymity features.