Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin,Ripple & Terra– American Wrap 24 April

Gold dipping below $2,000 may have a lot to do with Bitcoin price crashing by 10%
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been compared to Gold (XAU) for a very long time, and time and again, the cryptocurrency has delivered. Recently, BTC regained the correlation it once shared with the precious metal before its mutuality with the stock market increased, and that may not have been for the best.
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action. XRP has been showing that its price action is being underpinned by the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that is ascending, and higher lows confirm the bullish forces. Throw in that mix a Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is sub-50, and traders have the perfect setup for a 15% profitable trade.
Terra LUNA is not a security according to South Korean regulators, here’s how LUNC price will likely react
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price and LTC holders stuck in dilemma as third halving nears
Litecoin price is stuck between two critical barriers that has trapped its volatility and kept it low. A recovery above $95.75 will be key if bulls want LTC to head northbound. A daily candlestick close below $73.40 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Can this Dogecoin price pattern pull DOGE out of the dump and trigger 50% move?
Dogecoin price shows a W pattern formation of the three-day chart and hints at a bullish future. However, DOGE holders have already suffered a loss after the dog-themed crypto failed to pump on April 20 (420).
Shiba Inu price primed for 20% rally as SHIB seizes opportunity after Dogecoin’s failure
Shiba Inu price has grabbed sell stops below $0.0000101, signaling a potential reversal. Investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 22% ascent if this outlook plays out. A decisive flip of the $0.0000101 level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally
XRP price has been hovering inside a larger range, as mentioned in previous publications. The recent bull rally pushed it to retest the range high. However, as momentum exhausted and investors resorted to profit-taking, the gains came undone, and Rippl returned to the mean.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.