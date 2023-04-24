FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin,Ripple & Terra– American Wrap 24 April

Gold dipping below $2,000 may have a lot to do with Bitcoin price crashing by 10%

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been compared to Gold (XAU) for a very long time, and time and again, the cryptocurrency has delivered. Recently, BTC regained the correlation it once shared with the precious metal before its mutuality with the stock market increased, and that may not have been for the best.

XAU/USD 1-day chart

Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action. XRP has been showing that its price action is being underpinned by the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that is ascending, and higher lows confirm the bullish forces. Throw in that mix a Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is sub-50, and traders have the perfect setup for a 15% profitable trade.

XRP/USD  4H-chart    
Terra ecosystem’s LUNA token, now rebranded as LUNC is not a security, according to regulators in South Korea. The authorities’ decision influenced LUNC holder community as traders are awaiting a recovery of their lost funds. 
 
LUNC/USDT 4H price chart
