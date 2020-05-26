Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD capped by 1-hour SMA50 – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,820 as bullish attempts stop short of the local resistance created by the sloping 1-hour SMA50. The bulls forced this barrier during early Asian hours, but failed to hold the ground and retreated to the previous range. BTC has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday and the market struggles to figure out where to go next.
Ripple XRP Price Analysis: XRP will do well to stay above the 38.2% Fibonacci zone at 0.1819
Ripple has pushed lower on Tuesday and hovers just under the 0.20 psychological resistance zone. It seems if the price continues this current bearish theme it will hit an important resistance zone marked in red on the chart below. The support level was used back on 18th December 2019 and helped the price moved higher after a considerable downtrend. The 0.1819 support also matches up very closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone and this is one of the more reliable Fib numbers.
XMR/USD: Monero got involved in another cryptojacking scandal
The hacker group Blue Mockingbird installed a hidden miner for the cryptocurrency Monero on at least a thousand corporate servers to install. The hacker group has been active since December 2019.
According to cybersecurity experts from Red Canary, hackers exploited the vulnerability CVE-2019-18935 of Telerik framework on public-facing servers running ASP.NET apps.
They also used Juicy Potato technique to gain full access to the web-server and install an XMRRig, a popular mining app for the Monero (XMR).
