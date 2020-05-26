- XRP has dropped 1.28% on Tuesday in line with the broader crypto market weakness.
- The price looks set to head toward an important support zone over the next few sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple has pushed lower on Tuesday and hovers just under the 0.20 psychological resistance zone. It seems if the price continues this current bearish theme it will hit an important resistance zone marked in red on the chart below. The support level was used back on 18th December 2019 and helped the price moved higher after a considerable downtrend. The 0.1819 support also matches up very closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement zone and this is one of the more reliable Fib numbers.
Looking at some of the other technical indicators and they are not supporting a recovery either. The price is still under the 200 Simple Moving Average which is a bearish signal. The MACD indicator is under the zero line but more importantly, the signal lines have moved lower too. Lastly, the Relative Strength Index indicator has dropped below the 50 mid-line and looks to be heading toward a more oversold zone.
If the red support line breaks it could be a confirmatory signal that a new downtrend is about to begin as the market would have made a lower high lower low pattern for the first time in 74 trading days.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1937
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|0.1962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2026
|Daily SMA50
|0.2001
|Daily SMA100
|0.2029
|Daily SMA200
|0.2179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1891
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2119
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
