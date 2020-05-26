- Hackers used a thousand of corporate servers to mine XMR.
- XMR/USD recovers from the recent low and ignores the hack news.
The hacker group Blue Mockingbird installed a hidden miner for the cryptocurrency Monero on at least a thousand corporate servers to install. The hacker group has been active since December 2019.
According to cybersecurity experts from Red Canary, hackers exploited the vulnerability CVE-2019-18935 of Telerik framework on public-facing servers running ASP.NET apps.
They also used Juicy Potato technique to gain full access to the web-server and install an XMRRig, a popular mining app for the Monero (XMR).
Moreover, if the server allowed access to other computers, they infected them as well.
Red Canary experts registered about a thousand attacks on the servers, but the total number of hacked machines may by much bigger.
Like any security company, we have limited visibility into the threat landscape and no way of accurately knowing the full scope of this threat. This threat, in particular, has affected a very small percentage of the organizations whose endpoints we monitor. However, we observed roughly 1,000 infections within those organizations, and over a short amount of time, the experts said in the interview to ZDNet.
The vulnerability CVE-2019-18935 is considered extremely dangerous because it has been successfully exploited by attackers several times. In most cases, the only way to prevent an attack is to block the exploitation of vulnerability at the firewall level.
XMR/USD stays calm
XMR/USD bottomed at $60.04 on Monday and recovered to $62.18 by press time. The privacy-focused coin sits on the 16th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the capitalization of $1 billion. XMR/USD has gained 1.5% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the start of the day.
The initial resistance is created by 1-hour SMA50 at $62.50; however, a stronger barrier comes at $64.00 with 1-hour SMA200 located on approach. The pivotal support coincides with the psychological $60.00.
XMR/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
During 2018 and 2019, the crypto market has already demonstrated its capacity to exhaust the patience of investors, and it seems that it will now put this strategy back into play.
ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205
Ethereum price appears to be losing ground during the European session. Intraday gains have been limited under $205 (initial resistance). On the downside, $202 is function as the immediate support.
Bitcoin outflow from exchanges hits 310,000 BTC since March 12 crypto crash
The digital asset market is lethargic in its trading on Tuesday. The Asian session was not eventful at all as stability seems to be dominating.
ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.