Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD capped by 1-hour SMA50 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin is locked in a range with the upside limited by 1-hour SMA50.
- The recovery above $9,000 is needed to improve the technical picture.
BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,820 as bullish attempts stop short of the local resistance created by the sloping 1-hour SMA50. The bulls forced this barrier during early Asian hours, but failed to hold the ground and retreated to the previous range. BTC has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday and the market struggles to figure out where to go next.
The intraday chart shows that the RSI stays flat in a neutral area with a mild bullish bias. It means that the coin may continue moving in a tight range below $9,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.
Resistance levels
$8,800 – 1-hour SMA50
$9,000 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, 1-hour SMA100, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1
$9,300 – a middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 4-hour SMA40, 1-hour SMA200
Support levels
$8,700 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1
$8,500 - the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Support 2
$8,200 – 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
During 2018 and 2019, the crypto market has already demonstrated its capacity to exhaust the patience of investors, and it seems that it will now put this strategy back into play.
ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205
Ethereum price appears to be losing ground during the European session. Intraday gains have been limited under $205 (initial resistance). On the downside, $202 is function as the immediate support.
XRP/USD stalled below $0.2000, vulnerable to losses
XRP price stays in the middle of the range $0.1900-$0,2000 after a failed attempt to clear the pivotal barrier of $0.2000. The third-largest digital coin hit the intraday low at $0,1930 before recovering to $0.1950 by press time.
ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.